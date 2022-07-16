Warwickshire property of the week - spacious family home in Shipston

More news, no ads

THIS wonderful and spacious family home is just a short walk away from Shipston town centre and comes with an opportunity for development.

No. 39 New Street offers well-presented, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation over three floors.

39 New Street, Shipston (57898669)

Features include flagstone quarry-tiled flooring, two open fireplaces together with exposed beams and timbers in the principal bedroom.

In addition to the spacious garage there is a large outbuilding beside.

To the back there is an attractive enclosed garden.

39 New Street, Shipston (57898648)

The property also offers the opportunity to create independent self-contained accommodation (planning reference 21/01628/VARY dated 4th May 2021).

No. 39 New Street is being marketed by Seccombes’ Shipston branch at a guide price of £650,000.

Call 01608 663788 or email shipston@seccombes.co.uk for further information and to arrange a viewing.

39 new Street, Shipston (57898652)