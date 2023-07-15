Warwickshire Property of the Week – seven bedroom, refurbished home in Welford

THIS exceptional seven-bedroom detached family home has been completely rebuilt and refurbished, but still retains some wonderful Victorian features.

Located in the heart of Welford, Willow Bank House on Binton Road offers 3,797sq ft of accommodation and storage with the flexibility to provide multi-generational living.

Willow Bank House, Welford.

The main home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms while a self-contained annexe offers a further two bedrooms and a family bathroom. There’s also private landscaped gardens, a garage with electric door, a driveway with parking for several cars and an electric vehicle charging point.

One of the highlights of the main house is the kitchen/breakfast room which has two sets of bi-fold doors opening to the rear garden, integrated appliances and an island unit with six ring induction hob.

It opens into the sitting room which has a feature fireplace housing a wood burning stove. The dining room has double doors leading to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is an office/media room, cloakroom and utility room.

Willow Bank House, Welford.

On the first floor is the main bedroom which has vaulted ceilings, a dressing area with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room.

There are a further two double bedrooms – one with an en suite shower room, the other with a dressing room – and the main bathroom.

On the second floor are a further two bedrooms, both of which have en suites.

The annexe has an open-plan kitchen/dining/sitting room and two bedrooms, one of the which is on the ground floor. Upstairs is the main bedroom and a bathroom.

Willow Bank House, Welford.

The renovations were completed just this month and include high-specifications such as solid oak floors, superfast broadband, data connection points in each room, and a mega-flo water system.

Outside, the rear garden has a mix of paved patios, lawn, planted beds and mature shrubs and trees. There is also an oil tank, which is screened.

Willow Bank House is on the market with Peter Clarke Estate Agents for £1,295,000. To find out more and to book a viewing, call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk.

Willow Bank House, Welford.

Willow Bank House, Welford.

Willow Bank House, Welford.

Willow Bank House, Welford.