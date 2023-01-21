THIS three-bedroom, detached Grade II-listed building in Newbold-on-Stour has been refurbished and remodelled to an exacting standard by renowned builders Johnson & Johnson.

Mungos Barn, Church Lane, Newbold-on-Stour. (61898951)

Coming with a ten-year Pro-teach build warranty for peace of mind, Mungos Barn in Church Lane has been sympathetically renovated to provide a light, modern living space, with the emphasis on versatility, affording a variety of different living formats to suit most buyers needs.

Great care has been taken to retain the character of the existing stone barn, which blends seamlessly with the new additions, offering both a modern twist and an improved balance of space and accommodation.

Mungos Barn, Church Lane, Newbold-on-Stour. (61898953)

Completed to an exceptional standard in 2022, Mungos Barn offers an impressive, open plan, bespoke kitchen with branded appliances and separate pantry.

The living space has a double height, vaulted ceiling and a cool, multi‐functional mezzanine area and utility. There is a separate dining room or second snug/sitting room and three bedroom suites that ooze character and charm.

Outside there is a landscaped garden to front and side providing private space to unwind or entertain in the summer.

There is gated parking for three vehicles and an electric car charging point.

Mungos Barn, Church Lane, Newbold-on-Stour. (61898958)

There is an option to acquire additional land with the property.

Mungos Barn is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £1,295,000. Call 01789 292659 for more details.