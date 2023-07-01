Warwickshire property of the week – lovely village home with countryside views

FOUND in the heart of the popular village of Alderminster, this extended, detached family home has a generous plot and views over the open countryside.

Earnside, which has four-bedrooms and five receptions rooms, is set back from the road with plenty of space to park on the driveway and has two garages.

Earnside is on the market for £850,000.

The front porch opens to an inviting entrance hall where there are stairs rising to the upper floor and a door to the guest WC.

The first of the five reception rooms is the generous sitting room, which has a fireplace and doors opening onto the garden.

There is also a formal dining room, games/family room, study and conservatory.

The kitchen breakfast room is well-equipped with a comprehensive range of storage units, granite worksurfaces and fitted appliances. There are also French doors that lead to the garden, and access to the utility room, which also links to one of the single garages.

To the first floor, a central galleried landing provides access to four double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

The main bedroom is a superb size, has views of the garden and an en suite shower room.

The fourth bedroom is currently equipped as a dressing room.

Outside, the property has a plot of about 0.27 acres. To the rear there is a beautifully landscaped garden filled with an array of flowering shrubs, trees and plants. There is also paved pathways leading from a terrace.

Earnside is available for £850,000. To find out more and to book a viewing, contact Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents on 01789 292659, email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

