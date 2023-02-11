THOSE who like to be within walking distance of the town centre may find this is the ideal property for them.

No. 1 Dale Avenue has just come onto the market with Peter Clarke and it’s a four-bedroom home that comes with nearly 120ft of private gardens.

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187128)

The property has been extended to provide four reception areas, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room that has hand-made, cabinet-style units.

There’s also the potential for an annexe with the utility and shower room. All four bedrooms are on the first floor and the landing has access to the roof space.

The main bathroom comes with a wc, wash basin and bath with shower screen and shower, fully-tiled walls and an airing cupboard.

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187160)

Outside there is a block-paved driveway to the front and gated access to the side which leads to the rear garden.

No.1 Dale Avenue has a guide price of £695,000.

Call the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke on 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing.

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187132)

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187140)

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187144)

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187146)

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187148)

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187151)

1 Dale Avenue, Stratford. (62187142)