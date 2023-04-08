Warwickshire property of the week - Four-bedroom home south of the river in Stratford

ONE of the big attractions of this desirable family home is the ground floor extension put in by the current vendors. The rear of the property now features a must-have, open plan bespoke kitchen/dining room, and cosy snug/sitting room.

The much-improved four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located near the town centre at 98 Banbury Road.

Further benefits include ample driveway, garage, landscaped gardens and a sitting room with bay window to front.

Attractive Karndean flooring is laid in the entrance hall, while the hallway also features a handy understairs storage cupboard and cloakroom with WC and hand basin.

A lovely bay window to the front gives the living room real appeal, and also features a gas fireplace.

The extended rear of the property sees the kitchen/dining room benefitting from two sets of bi-fold doors and sliding doors to rear, plus two atrium skylights.

Karndean flooring continues throughout the stylish kitchen, which features a range of handmade wall and base units with Corian worktop, which incorporates a sunken double sink with food waste incinerator.

There’s also a Samsung induction hob with extractor fan hood over and integrated appliances, include single oven and integrated microwave and hot drawer, dishwasher, wine cooler and fridge freezer, island unit and breakfast bar with cupboard, drawers and space for kitchen stools.

The snug sitting room area comes with an integrated wood burning stove, fitted cupboards and shelving. Also downstairs is a utility room with wall and base units with worktop over incorporating stainless steel sink and drainer.

Upstairs features a study area as well three bedrooms off the hallway. The first bedroom features triple fitted wardrobes with mirrored sliding doors and en suite shower room. A further bedroom features a range of fitted wardrobes with sliding doors. The final first floor bedroom is a double room with window to the rear. There is also a family bathroom featuring a bath with shower over.

The fourth bedroom is located on the second floor and includes a skylight to front and dormer window to rear, eaves storage cupboards, fitted triple wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

At the front of the property there is a stone chipping driveway with parking for several vehicles and access to the garage.

The back garden features a mix of paved pathways, patios, pergola patio seating area, largely laid to lawn, planted beds, mature shrubs and trees.

At the rear is a children’s play area with safety wood chip matting and flooring and wooden equipment included. There is also a large timber shed.

The property is on the market with Peter Clarke with a guide price of £775,000. For further information call 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk