TUCKED away in a quiet close in the heart of Mickleton is this recently built four-bedroom home.

No.4 Corn Close, Mickleton. (62081041)

Constructed by Miller Homes in 2019, No. 4 Corn Close is an attractive, double-fronted detached property of four other similar homes in the prestigious Oak Grange development.

Enjoying an open feel with easy access to the maturing open space and green, the property occupies a generous plot affording ample parking to the front and a generous fore and rear garden. All of the village amenities are easily accessible on foot, including a school, shop, butchers and three pubs/restaurants, including the internationally-renowned pudding club.

For those dog walkers, there are countless walks around the village, including short local routes or longer walks out into the breath-taking Cotswold countryside. Not to mention there is an additional area to the side of the property that currently houses a hot tub and garden shed.

Viewing is strongly recommended to fully appreciate the standard and scale of accommodation, which in brief comprises an inviting entrance hall with stairs rising to the upper floor, panel doors off and attractive herringbone pattern Karndean flooring throughout the entire ground floor.

There is a wc/cloaks, separate study and a generous sitting room with bay window to front.

The family kitchen is certainly the heart of this modern home, and affords ample space for both dining and seating.

It is well equipped with a comprehensive range of storage, complete with contrasting work surfaces over and a range of appliances to include a double oven, four-ring gas hob, extractor hood, fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

A gate leads to the front of the property where a generous fore garden flanks a double width tandem driveway, providing parking for four cars and access to an attached single garage complete with up and over door, light and power.

No. 4 Corn Close is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £595,000. Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for more details.