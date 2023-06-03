Warwickshire property of the week – four-bedroom charm in a village near Stratford

THIS charming character home is found the equally charming village of Alveston.

The Yews is a four-bedroom detached property in Ferry Lane with a delightful garden to the front and plenty of space inside, including three reception rooms.

The Yews in Alveston.

It’s within strolling distance of the village pub, and has easy access to riverside walks as well as good connections to Stratford and beyond.

The entrance porch opens onto the first of the reception rooms where there is also a door to the cellar, which has a flagstone floor, power and light.

The kitchen has been upgraded with granite work surfaces, a five-ring gas hob, integrated double oven and fridge-freezer, island unit and a breakfast bar.

There is also a separate utility room where there is space for a washing machine.

The second reception room, which is the largest of the three, and has a feature open fireplace while the third reception room has double doors to rear garden.

The house also benefits from a ground floor cloakroom.

The main bedroom, which on the first floor, has two sets of fitted double wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with panelled bath with shower over, wash basin and WC.

Two of the other bedrooms also have fitted wardrobes while the third has an over-stairs wardrobe. These are served by a shower room with a double-depth shower cubicle, hand basin, WC and heated towel rail.

Outside, at the front, there is a gated driveway with a seven-bar electric gate and parking for several vehicles as well as a lovely garden with planted borders, beds, mature shrubs and trees. There is also a patio as well as timber sheds and a greenhouse, while the rear garden has two tiers and is a mix of paved pathways, patios, gravelled beds, mature shrubs and trees, and planted sleeper beds.

The Yews is offered, without a chain, for £799,950. To book a viewing, or to find out more information, call Peter Clarke Estate Agents on 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.