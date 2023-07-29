Warwickshire Property of the Week – fabulous family home on Stratford’s Banbury Road

FOUND south of the River Avon on Stratford’s Banbury Road, this three-storey house offers plenty of space for a family.

129 Banbury Road is also close to schools and all of the facilities in Stratford town centre.

The property has five bedrooms, four reception rooms, three bathrooms and has been extensively refurbished, including major remodelling work to create a fantastic full-width family kitchen/dining and sitting room at the rear of the property with bi-folding doors opening onto the terrace.

The ground flood accommodation includes a sitting room with wood burning stove, a study, snug and cloakroom.

The family/kitchen/dining/living room includes integrated double oven and a grill/microwave oven, wine fridge, stainless steel five-ring gas hob and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

In the adjoining utility room there is space for a dishwasher as well as space for a stackable washing machine and tumble dryer.

On the first floor is the main bedroom which has an en suite shower room. There are also two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom as well as a family bathroom.

The second floor includes a large storage space as well as the fifth bedroom, which has eaves storage and an en suite shower room.

At the front of the house there is plenty of space for parking while a gate to the side leads to a bin storage area and log store.

The rear garden has a terrace, a lawn area and a garden/mower shed.

129 Banbury Road is on the market with Peter Clarke Estate Agents for £725,000. To find out more and to book a viewing, call 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

