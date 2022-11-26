THOSE who enjoy living in private will find this five-bedroom detached property on the edge of the Cotswolds could be the one for them.

Orpington House, Fulready. (60728327)

Discreetly positioned in Fulready, Orpington House was built in 2013 by developers Johnson & Johnson. The firm has a reputation for building bespoke homes using traditional methods, local materials and, where possible, reclaimed materials from historic buildings.

Finished to an exceptional standard, offering timeless design and longevity, the property has seen further improvements made by the current owners.

Orpington House, Fulready. (60728320)

They have installed a state-of-the-art air source heat pump, updated the decor and internal finishes, and enhanced the setting by acquiring additional land. In all, the property, which comes with an annexe and triple garage, occupies just under one acre.

Inside, there is the open-plan kitchen/dining area which comes with integrated appliances and is split into three zones: seating, dining and kitchen areas. The central island provides additional preparation space and breakfast bar for occasional dining.

Orpington House, Fulready. (60728332)

The principal sitting room boasts an impressive space, providing both a relaxed seating are and reading area if required.

To the first floor, an open gallery landing provides access to three generous en‐suite bedrooms and a first floor home office/additional bedroom.

Orpington House, Fulready. (60728332)

The main bedroom is a superior suite and offers both a separate fully fitted dressing room and a luxury en‐suite bathroom. There are two further double bedrooms to the second floor.

Orpington House is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds at a guide price of £1,750,000.

Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds to arrange a viewing and for further information.