Warwickshire property of the week - £3m seven-bed house in Stratford's Old Town

TUCKED away in a quiet setting and off a private gated drive, this seven-bedroom home enjoys an exclusive position within Old Town.

Avonfield, in Mill Lane, totals approximately 1.34 acres and offers an excellent development opportunity.

Whilst in need of some refurbishment, there is substantial and flexible accommodation, as well as views of Holy Trinity Church which sits opposite.

Boasting seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms, this property includes an easily annexed area to the rear with space and plumbing for a separate kitchen.

Outside there are three areas of garden space and ample parking areas. The detached quadruple garage is to be demolished as part of works relating to the land adjacent.

The double garage area of land is to remain with ample parking areas.

Avonfield is being marketed by the Stratford branch of Peter Clarke at a guide price of £3,000,000. Call 01789 415444 to arrange a viewing.

