Warwickshire Property of the Week – £1m home in sought-after village of Welford

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:24, 13 May 2023

THIS stunning former show home has been upgraded to provide superb accommodation in a sought-after village.

16 Badgers Close was built by Spitfire Homes in 2016 and is found in a small development in Welford.

Badgers Close, Welford
As well as three/four bedrooms, the property has great green credentials with air source heating and underfloor heating to the ground floor.

In the entrance hall there are bespoke, fitted cupboards with a wine rack and access to the cloakroom.

The sitting room has bi-fold doors to the garden, handmade oak cupboards and a fireplace with a wood burning stove.

There a further bespoke cupboards and drawers with a dresser in the dining room while the study has a fitted desk, cupboards, shelving and drawers.

Badgers Close, Welford
At the heart of the home is the kitchen and family room which has a triple aspect and bi-folding doors with electric blinds. The kitchen comes with Siemens appliances, including built-in oven and grill, a fridge-freezer, dishwasher and induction hob.

There is also a handy breakfast bar and a utility room.

Upstairs the main bedroom, which has air-conditioning and wardrobes, has a luxury en suite shower room with a large shower cubicle, chrome heated towel rail and fitted wall mirror.

Badgers Close, Welford
Bedrooms two and three both have wardrobes while bedroom four has been transformed into a dressing room with a range of Hammonds fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a bath with shower attachment as well as a separate shower cubicle and a heated towel rail.

At the front of the property there is space for four cars and a double garage with two electric doors.

Badgers Close, Welford
The front garden has a lawn with mature trees and borders and metal rail fencing with hedging while the private west-facing rear garden has patios, a grass area and a variety of plants all enclosed by a wall and wood fencing.

Badgers Close, Welford
16 Badgers Close is on the market for offers over £1,000,000. To find out more and to book a viewing, call 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk

