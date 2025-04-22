VOTERS in Warwickshire head to the polls in two weeks time to have their say on who represents them on Warwickshire County Council. All 57 seats on the council will be contested next month.

Each week in the run up to polling day on Thursday 1st May the Herald has been asking the main parties their views on key issues and topics.

In the third edition of this series, we ask the parties about their policies on climate change and the environment. River pollution, solar panels and electrical vehicles were amongst the points raised.

Conservatives

Conservative councillor and leader of Warwickshire County Council Izzi Seccombe talked about a successful use of government grants and flood defence work her party has carried out with local landowners.

Cllr Seccombe said: “Speaking with residents, a consistent priority has been the countryside, open spaces and rivers of Warwickshire. Conservatives have sought to value, celebrate and enhance our environment. We have 10 country parks and three greenways all of which have seen increased use especially important during Covid. We encourage families, walking groups, young and old, volunteers and our cycling communities.

“With Conservatives in charge, we have successfully accessed government grants to increase cycle ways and invest in our greenways. Public transport is greatly valued by all and we subsidise most routes. Working with bus providers to get best value and reliability.

“We have sought to improve biodiversity and helped parishes to manage supportive mowing schedules and nature corridors. The Conservatives created a £1m Green Shoots Communities fund to encourage local ideas and innovation. This has been hugely successful.

“We work with farmers to help around flooding and hedgerows and diversification. Alscot Park has one of the UKs first carbon offset areas assisting businesses to manage their impacts. The Stour Valley Flood defence group works with landowners creating leaky dams slowing flood waters in reaching our rivers, protecting homes and businesses.

“Conservatives have invested in drains and gulleys to counter the increase in wet winters. We support our fire and rescue service to manages countryside fires in summer and floods and storms in winter, protecting us all.”

Green Party

The Green Party candidate for Shipston, Julie Hudson, said that her party will prioritise keeping drainage systems clear. She referenced the large amount of rainfall experienced last winter.

She said: “Local councils have declared climate and ecological emergencies. Warwickshire aims to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions as a council by 2030, and as a county by 2050. A county-wide Local Nature Recovery Strategy is in the works. Greens support these.

“A recent conference on “Empowering a More Sustainable Stratford” described successful green energy projects, including Stratford’s Heart of England Community Energy (HECE), and CHARGE (Claverdon Harnessing Renewable Green Energy, CIC) which is new and working to deliver. These projects are impressive in being shaped by the local community. HECE is delivering substantial local benefits.

“Warwickshire’s Fourth Local Transport Plan (LTP4) emphasises active travel, trains and buses and reduced car use. Greens would focus on delivering safe walking and cycling to school, work and leisure and improved affordable public transport.

“The wet winter of 2024-5 demonstrated the need to keep drainage systems clear. Slowing small rivers by means of leaky dams and strategically placed trees and hedges are great examples of effective, local nature-based solutions. In practical terms, Greens would prioritise low carbon affordable energy; clean, accessible transport and effective flood control.”

Labour

The climate and nature crisis is the greatest long-term global challenge that we face, says Labour.

“The clean energy transition represents a huge opportunity to generate growth, tackle the cost-of-living crisis and make Britain energy independent once again. That is why clean energy by 2030 is Labour’s second mission,” the party says in its manifesto.

“The Conservatives have failed to grasp opportunities in this area for two related reasons. First, because they simply do not accept that economic growth, energy security, lower bills, and addressing climate change can be complementary. Second, because they are ideologically opposed to using the role of the state, including public investment, to guarantee that they are.

“While countries around the world are racing ahead to claim the jobs and wealth that the transition offers, Britain is losing out.

“But it is not too late to stop the chaos and turn the page. We have tremendous untapped advantages: our long coastline, high winds, shallow waters, universities, and skilled offshore workforce combined with our extensive technological and engineering capabilities. With a serious industrial strategy and a genuine partnership between the public and private sectors, we can make Britain a clean energy superpower.

“Labour will take decisive action to seize this economic opportunity. We will shape markets, and use public investment to crowd in private funding. At the heart of our approach will be our Green Prosperity Plan where, in partnership with business through our National Wealth Fund, we will invest in the industries of the future. Our plan will create 650,000 jobs across the country by 2030.”

Liberal Democrats

Cllr George Cowcher, chairman of the Stratford Liberal Democrats’ election campaign committee, believes his party will have ‘practical solutions’ to some environmental issues.

He said: “Resilient communities, environmental protection and addressing climate change challenges will be at the heart of what Liberal Democrat candidates will wish to achieve on election to the county council.

“Be it building on the excellent climate change grant scheme implemented by Stratford District Council, highlighting the need to tackle river pollution, pluvial and fluvial flood prevention, promoting the use of low carbon transport, particularly buses, warmer homes grant schemes or rolling out EV charging points, Liberal Democrats will be promoting practical solutions.

“They have started to implement roof top solar generation with the installation of solar panels on swimming pools in Stratford District and believe there is massive potential for the county council to do this with its large property portfolio. Liberal Democrats will be keen to support local energy generation schemes and assist communities to become self-sufficient.

“There is also much that the county can do in developing sustainable infrastructure including better public transport. Liberal Democrat Stratford District Council is the third best council nationally for recycling rates. There is more that the county can do to improve its practices in waste disposal, and not seek to have their waste collection centres such as at Wellesbourne proposed for housing development. Implementing the agreed biodiversity strategy will also be a high priority.”

Reform UK

James Crocker, the interim chair of Reform UK Stratford-upon-Avon, says his party will make several changes to environmental policy, including changing the name ‘Solar Farm’.

He said: “Reform UK would put a stop to the costly practice of using HVO in waste disposal trucks, which is around £250,000pa for the district council alone. There are no credible guarantees that this ‘renewable diesel’ is free of palm oil, which itself often causes huge environmental damage in its production. This waste of taxpayers’ money, given the economic climate, is abhorrent.

“In the rural areas around Stratford, many older properties rely on oil for central heating and hot water. We would introduce an incentive system to enable households to install modern energy efficient oil boilers, which will greatly reduce the consumption of oil as well as cutting energy bills.

“Reform UK would replace the term ‘Solar Farm’ with ‘Solar Industrial Estate’ and demand that a rigorous cost-benefit analysis be undertaken before any installations are granted. Furthermore, we would ensure that they pay business rates in line with the square footage. We note residents’ growing complaints of the blight that solar brings to our countryside.”

James added: “Net Zero has become an ideology that today permeates society and government policy. The cost is shocking and only Reform UK will highlight and push back on this utter nonsense every step of the way