TODAY is polling day for Warwickshire and voters can have their say on who represents them on Warwickshire County Council. Every seat on the council is up for grabs, with the Conservatives currently in control.

In the run-up to this election, the Herald has asked representatives of the five major parties about various issue relevant to voters. In this final edition, they were simply asked why people in Warwickshire should vote for them.

Here are their answers.

Conservatives

Leader of Warwickshire County Council Izzi Seccombe called on voters to be part of an exciting journey by backing the Conservatives.

She said: “In what is increasingly a period of uncertainty, planning a secure future for your family, home and business is difficult. Businesses and families have faced extraordinary pressures and costs over the last few months; winter fuel payment gone, National Insurance changes, minimum wage uplifts and farmers and family businesses facing new and punitive taxes. The government has not thought through the consequences of change and businesses and families are now paying the price.

“This week’s election is about local services. There is risk in change. Conservatives have built 10 new schools and spent £18m on expansions in the last eight years. We have maintained spending on roads and outperformed all but one council in the country. As a growing, ageing population, we continually improve and adapt our care offer to support people at their most vulnerable.”

She added: “Conservatives have helped businesses to grow and invest in the county, providing opportunities for our young people. Inward investment has never been greater. Your quality of life in Warwickshire is in our sights – improving our country parks, libraries, museums and towns. We have invested in our fire and rescue service and community safety, working with the police to ensure Warwickshire is a safe place to live and work.

“There is much to our achievements and still more to come.”

Green Party

Green candidate for Shipston, Julie Hudson, said her party will look to serve residents, adding that this election “isn’t about party politics”.

“Green councillors in Warwick and Stratford have a proven track record of putting people before politics,” she said. “Residents who voted for us in earlier years already know that we listen, we work hard and we stay in touch all year round, not just as elections approach. We believe we are unique in not being whipped to follow the party line. As Green councillors we are free to represent the views of the residents we serve.

“Green councillors recognise that a position in local government is an opportunity to serve residents and not to play party politics.

“Your Green councillors are not whipped to vote in certain ways, they are free to vote the way they need to improve lives for residents. Our pledge is that our councillors will work collaboratively with all councillors to improve the lives of Stratford district residents.

“Green district and county councillors in Stratford and Warwick are already recognised as a strong team, working together to change the way things are done.”

She added: “As Green candidate Nicki Scott (Warwick South) recently said ‘Greens care about the environment, of course, but community and collaboration are what we are really about’.

“Greens recognise and support the amazing work of many local community groups. We have supported campaigns for community care, decent infrastructure as a precondition for new homes, clean community-based sustainable energy, unpolluted rivers and the continuation of financial support for youth services, to name a few examples. We want to make sure that the voices of local volunteers, campaigners and voters are heard.”

The 2025 local elections take place on Thursday 1st May

Labour Party

Leader of the Labour group at Warwickshire County Council, Sarah Feeney, said her party will look to refresh public services that they believe are at “breaking point”.

Cllr Feeney said: “Warwickshire needs a fresh start. After 14 years of a Conservative government and 20 years of a Conservative county council, our proud county is becoming unrecognisable. Our public services are at breaking point and too many communities have been left behind.

“This Labour government has rolled its sleeves up and is fixing the foundations. NHS waiting lists are coming down, we’ve raised the state pension by £470 per year, raised the minimum wage and are rolling out free breakfast clubs in primary schools.

“The county council elections on 1st May are important. This is your chance to elect Labour councillors to work in partnership with our Labour government to get things done.

“Labour is the only party in this election with a plan for change. We will fix our roads, put a police officer in every neighbourhood, grow our local economy and invest in our young people.”

She added: “We have a wealth of knowledge, experience and ability amongst our candidates, from health professionals to business people and we know we can deliver the change needed with the right people to do it.

“We need a Labour-run council, working with the Labour government, to get the best deal for Warwickshire.

“Our priority is fixing the foundations. We’ll make sure no place is left out or left behind. Labour will deliver a fresh start for Warwickshire.”

Liberal Democrats

Cllr George Cowcher, chairman of the Stratford Liberal Democrats’ election campaign committee, said his party will make a better case for better local transport, education and health facilities.

He said: “Liberal Democrats already run Stratford District Council competently and have a hard working MP in Manuela Perteghella. Having greater influence on the county council will ensure that that council is better run and Stratford and south Warwickshire get the attention they deserve. In particular making the case for better local transport, education and health facilities will be high priorities.

“Liberal Democrats have a cohort of experienced candidates who live locally and who will work constructively with the district, parish and town councils. They will make first class representatives for all who live in our area.

“Care is a major issue for our ageing population and ensuring we have the necessary facilities to support our older and disabled residents will be a key issue. As is protecting the environment, because we want to leave the best possible legacy for our children and grandchildren.

“Lastly, if local government is to be reorganised we will stand up for the interests of south Warwickshire and oppose a single monolithic council for the whole of Warwickshire which will be remote and more expensive for local people.

“We also believe that there are better options for joining a strategic authority than just joining the cities of the West Midlands who will be eager to build even more houses in our district.”

Reform UK

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, according to Albert Einstein.

“Voters across Warwickshire should heed those words,” according to James Crocker. “Over the last few years, we have witnessed the same individuals, from the same parties, saying the same things about the same problems. Nothing changes other than our council tax bills.

“The status quo needs radically shaking up. The good news is that in Reform UK, we have a group of highly successful, talented individuals with real experience. A very different breed, we are willing to speak out on issues that matter, driven by a desire to confront injustice and incompetency.

“Following the recent defection of Sarah Whalley-Hoggins to Reform UK, our local group has received a huge boost. As councillor for Brailes and Compton, Sarah was previously the Conservative leader at district level and her experience puts us in great stead.

“Crucially, Sarah knows where the bodies are buried, so to speak. This explains why the other parties are so terrified by Reform UK’s popularity in Warwickshire. When we expose the ineptitude, cut waste and deliver fixes, the old guard will be mortified.

“On 1st May, if you want to see better services, vote Reform UK and we promise to dramatically improve the results.”