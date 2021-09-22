Warwickshire Police warn of increase in burglary in theft in Stratford district

Warwickshire Police Appeal (51495118)

POLICE have warned of an increase in burglary and theft from vehicles in the Stratford district.

Officers said the most recent incidents took place overnight between 15th and 16th September in Wootton Wawen, Preston Bagot, Hockley Heath, Lapworth and Lowsonford and, on Monday night in Alcester and Morton Bagot.

PC Angharad Hornby said: “Unfortunately we have seen a rise in the number of burglaries and theft from motor vehicle incidents across Stratford district.

“The effect of burglary and theft can be devastating and we would ask residents to remain vigilant at all times.

“Simple steps such as ensuring their windows and doors are kept locked, any valuables remain out of sight, alarms are set and lights are left on if they’re leaving the house – even if it’s just for a short while.

“In terms of vehicles, the same principle applies - always keep them locked, the windows up and don’t leave valuables where thieves can see them.

“We’d also advise people to park their vehicles in a garage where possible, use physical deterrents such as a steering wheel lock and never leave the keys in the ignition - particularly on cold mornings.

“Although they are only small things, it’s key people do everything they can to avoid becoming victims and in turn, stop opportunistic criminals.

“We are doing all we can to locate those responsible, and as part of this, we are looking into a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are aware many people have commented about the issue on social media, however we would ask them to get in touch with us if they spot something that doesn’t seem right.

“If anyone has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in their area please report it to us.”

Call police on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.