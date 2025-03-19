Warwickshire Police warn children about risks of sharing explicit images of themselves

WARWICKSHIRE Police are advising children on the dangers of sharing explicit images of themselves. This comes during Child Exploitation Awareness Week, which raises awareness of the abusive form this can take.

Children use a range of different terms when talking about sharing explicit images of themselves. The one constant the police are stressing is the damage they can cause to the individual concerned and the lack of control you have once you’ve pressed that share button.

Police have said that they know children and young people are doing this and it’s often the result of young people’s natural curiosity about sex and their exploration of relationships. The law is designed to protect children and young people rather than criminalise them and Warwickshire Police will not prosecute under 18’s for this, instead we will help educate around the risks, help remove the image from circulation and signpost to support.

Warwickshire Police

Police will only consider prosecution where it is in the public interest such as where a child has been bullied, blackmailed or forced into sending explicit images of themselves.

Operation Guarding is the force’s initiative to tackle the issue of children sending explicit images of themselves and educate children on the dangers of sharing these images. Detective sergeant Dave Moorman from the Warwickshire Police Online Child Exploitation Team outlined the three pieces of police advice to children on sharing photos of themselves.

He said: “Firstly, under no circumstances, share explicit images of yourself. Once it’s out there, it’s out there and it can be shared with others. Secondly, if you do send such an image to someone, tell a trusted adult such as a teacher, a parent, or contact the police as soon as possible. I can’t emphasise this enough, you will not get into trouble, and we can put measures in place to help stop the spread of the image.

“Finally, if you receive such an image or are aware of such images being shared, do the right thing; tell a teacher or call the police on 101. Resharing the image is a criminal offence, and a criminal record could affect your future.”

He added: “If you have a child, please speak to them about this and urge them never to share explicit images of themselves. You might think your child would never do such a thing and while some children may send images of themselves consensually, others may be forced, tricked or coerced. The important thing is to act quickly so we can take action to prevent the images being spread more widely.”