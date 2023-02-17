POLICE warned criminals they are “looking for them” as they stepped up measures to tackle car crime in Stratford district.

Numerous incidents have taken place in the last week since the Herald’s front cover story about an horrific break-in experienced by a Stratford couple. They were awoken in the middle of the night by thieves wearing balaclavas bursting into their bedroom, shining torches in their faces, and demanding car keys. Two BMWs were stolen as a result.

Since our report, the Herald has been sent CCTV footage by concerned householders of hoodie-wearing would-be thieves trying car door handles and acting suspiciously on private property in the dead of night.

Sgt James Evans from Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Tackling vehicle crime continues to be a priority in Stratford. We have made some good arrests in recent weeks and the measures we are taking are clearly starting to have an impact.

“After looking at the data around vehicle crime we have changed our shift patterns so we can patrol at key times, so offenders have been warned; we are looking for you.

“It is vital that anyone who sees anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles reports it immediately on 999. With officers patrolling hotspot areas we will be well placed to respond promptly to reports.”

Below are just some of the incidents from the last week. If you have further information that can help police, call 101 and quote the reference number in brackets.

Items were stolen from a car in West Green Drive overnight Thursday/Friday when unknown offender(s) gained entry into a parked silver Hyundai I30 and took clothes, bank cards and a computer which were left inside. The keys were with the owner at all times, it is believed that the vehicle could have been left insecure. (63 – 10/02/23)

A second crime took place in West Green Drive at 5.20pm on Friday when a worker was loading items from a property into the back of his van when a Black Audi A4 estate with tinted windows pulled up with unknown suspects wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, who broke into the back of the van, taking items amounting to roughly £4,000 before driving off. (283 – 10/02/23)

Overnight on Sunday/Monday unknown offender (s) broke into a property in New Street, Tiddington, via the rear patio doors. They took car keys and cash from inside the property and stole a black BMW. (56 – 13/02/23)

Items including a sports bag, clothes and electronic equipment were stolen from the boot of a pick-up truck parked in Edgehill on Sunday between 3pm and 9pm. (23/6611/23)

Number plates from two vehicles were stolen overnight on Monday/Tuesday in the area of Cottage Lane, Shottery.

A vehicle parked on a driveway of Lodge Road was entered overnight on Monday/Tuesday. Items taken include computer equipment. It is unknown how offender(s) gained entry to the vehicle as there was no sign of any force or damage. (345 - 13/02/23)

For tips on preventing car crime visit www.warwickshire.police.uk