Warwickshire Police to get extra officers but taxpayers will see bills increase

Ten extra police officers, 15 additional call handlers and more specials out on the streets are among the planned benefits for Warwickshire residents according to the county’s police and crime commissioner.

But they will come at a price after councillors approved his request to raise the police precept – paid as part of council tax – by 5.3%, meaning an extra £14 each year for those living in a band D property.

Phillip Seccombe said the increase was likely to be among the lowest in the country with many opting to slap £15 on bills, the maximum amount allowed by central government.

Speaking at this week’s Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel meeting at Shire Hall, he said: “Nearly every other police and crime commissioner is going for the full £15 with only one that I know going for less than the £14 that I’m proposing.

“I felt that it was important in Warwickshire to take account of the cost of living and the problems that some of our residents are going through. There are plenty of support mechanisms from the county council and district councils and I thought it was fair that there should be some from the police and crime commissioner as well.”

In his presentation, Mr Seccombe explained there had been a three-month public consultation and that the list of priorities was drawn up following that.

He said: “I know that the public want to see continued improvement in the accessibility, visibility and quality of policing they receive. These are the key topics people raise with me when I meet them and this is supported by the results of the consultation that I undertook to support the budget process. This also showed that the majority of people are prepared to pay extra for this, along as they see tangible benefits from it.”

The total budget for the coming financial year will be £125.9m. In addition to the extra staff, the cash will help strengthen the safer neighbourhood teams and allow access seven days a week to the main police stations in Nuneaton, Leamington, Rugby and Stratford. A new patrol investigations team looking at lower level crimes will also be created allowing existing officers free to respond to incidents.

Panel members approved the proposed budget by nine votes to one with one abstention.

Andy Davis, an independent member, said: “I believe that we need to keep investing in the police service in Warwickshire and recognise the headwinds that are outside of your control which put a lot of pressure on the budget.

“I think it is very important that we have visible evidence for our tax payers and members of our community that you are investing that money sensibly. If we don’t, I think the service will go backwards and none of us want that.”