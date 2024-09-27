Warwickshire Police start search for new chief constable as Debbie Tedds retires

WARWICKSHIRE’S chief constable, Debbie Tedds, has announced her retirement from the force after 35 years of service.

She was appointed chief constable of Warwickshire Police in 2021, having first joined the county’s force in March 1989.

She said: “It has been the privilege of my life to serve Warwickshire Police over a wide variety of roles during my policing career. I am also proud to have been the first female chief constable in the force’s over 160-year history.

“My tenure as chief constable coincided with the rebuilding of Warwickshire Police as a standalone force following the exit of the alliance with West Mercia Police. This was an immensely challenging time but having achieved that and with the force headed in the right direction, I believe now is the right time for me personally to step back from the role and pursue other opportunities.”

Warwickshire's chief constable Debbie Tedds photographed not long after her appointment in 2021. Photo: Mark Williamson L15/6/21/0366.

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “On behalf of the residents of Warwickshire I want to thank Debbie for her long service at her home force. She had the unique distinction of serving in every rank on her way to the most senior role, something of which I know she is rightly proud.

“I think history will show her biggest contribution as helping to secure the agreement that enabled Warwickshire Police to exit the alliance on a secure footing, facilitating its transformation into the force it is today. I very much appreciated her support at the time in achieving this and I now wish her all the best for her retirement.

“I am keen to ensure strong leadership of the force and have therefore asked deputy chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith to step up on an interim basis, while I put in place arrangements for a full open recruitment process for the next chief constable.

“It remains an exciting time for Warwickshire Police and I am confident that officers and staff will continue to provide the best policing services to the public while I seek a permanent successor to Debbie.”

Details of the recruitment process are being finalised and will be announced in the coming weeks, the force said.