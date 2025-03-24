WARWICKSHIRE Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of two people they wish to speak to in relation to an incident in Stratford town centre on Saturday March 8. This incident involved an attempt to remove parts from a moped that was parked up in Bridge Street car park.

The two people Warwickshire police wish to speak to

The police shared photos of two people who they wish to speak to in connection to the incident. In a post on social media, the police said: “We’d like to speak to them as we believe they may have information about an incident that took place in the town centre around 4.50pm on Saturday 8 March.

“There was a reported attempt to remove parts from a moped that was parked up in Bridge Street car park. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we’re keen to identify these two people in case they can help. If this is you, or you know who they are, please contact us quoting incident number 249 of 8 March.”