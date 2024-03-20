Warwickshire Police replacing secret protocol with new code for hunters

A NEW public code of behaviour for people taking part in trail hunting activities in the county is being drawn up by Warwickshire Police.

Last year, a protocol was agreed between the police and Warwickshire Hunt to oversee hunting activities following complaints about foxes being killed and hounds and horses blocking public roads.

The police had planned a community protection notice to only cross public roads at designated points and times. This was challenged by Warwickshire Hunt and, rather than go to court, a protocol was agreed.

Warwickshire Hunt.

However, the police were criticised for never making public the details of the protocol – candidates standing in the police and crime commissioner elections in May said they would look at making it public.

These promises have now been superseded by police plans for a public code to govern hunting throughout the 2024-25 season.

A police statement said: “The protocol that was in place with the Warwickshire Hunt for the 2023-24 season to address road safety concerns has now concluded.

“Before the start of the 2024-25 season, we will publish a public code of behaviour setting out the expectations on anyone taking part in trail hunting activities in the county and to ensure we keep all members of our communities safe.

“We will continue to balance the rights of residents, those who wish to legally trail hunt and those who wish to legally protest. We look forward to working positively with all interested parties during the 2024-25 season.”

Warwickshire Police said it had recorded all reported incidents about hunting that has been sent to officers and added that four of those involved reports of criminal offences, one of which is now with the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision.

The other three were minor offences, the force said, with the investigations due to conclude in the next few weeks.