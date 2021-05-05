Warwickshire police issuing fines for bank holiday weekend house parties

POLICE were called to break up parties at towns across the county over the bank holiday weekend.

The Warwickshire force said it had attended eight parties/gatherings at houses and reported numerous people for fines for not complying with Covid rules.

Police said the incidents took place at:

King Fisher Ave, Nuneaton, on 30th April: Report of a house party, police attend and six people were reported for fines.

Bedford Street, Leamington, on 1st May: Two reports received of a house party taking place. A number of people reported for fines.

Crescent House, Rugby, on 1sy May: Report of a house party, police attended and seven people reported for fines.

Clarendon Square, Leamington, 1st May: Report of a party, police attend and six people reported for fines.

Gilson Road, Coleshill, 1st May: Report of a house party, police attended and fines will be issued.

Oldbury Close, Cawston, 1st May: Report of house party, police attend and a number of people will be reported for fines.

Old Hinckley Road, Nuneaton, 1st May: Report of a house party, police attended and more than six found in back garden. Fines to be issued.

Goodfellow St, Leamington, 2nd May: Report of house gathering, group of 16-year-olds from different households in the house. Parents arranged to collect. Parents to be reported for fines.