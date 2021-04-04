Warwickshire Police issued covid fines for ‘car meet’ and garage hair salon

Warwickshire police issued covid rule violation fines last weekend in the county in nine separate incidences.

Five people were fined on Friday night (26th March) in Swan’s Nest Lane. Describing the incident the force said: “Police patrol found a car meet involving three vehicles and five people from different households. All five were reported for fines.”

Other incidents that involved fines included a report of a woman having converted garage into a hair dressing salon and has regularly had customers attending.

Most of the other occurrences included reports of small social gatherings in people’s homes, and one driver fined after being stopped in Kenilworth.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, even though the 'stay at home' rule ended on 29th March, Warwickshire police urged: "Please remember there are still restrictions in place regarding meeting people indoors and overnight stays."