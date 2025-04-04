POLICE officers in Alcester had a chase of a different kind this morning (4th April). Rather than pursuing a human on the run, two officers responded to a call of loose sheep.

The officers attempted to convince the sheep to head back into their field, but they had the wool pulled over their eyes by the four legged opponents. A pun-laden post on social media revealed all the details of a sheepish event for the police.

The post includes a video that shows the two officers during their efforts. A sharp turn made it look as though the situation was settled, but then the sheep had other ideas.



On the Stratford Police page, the post said: “We have just been sent this footage of PC 2657 Jack Smith and PC 2486 Alice Moore showcasing their G-lamb-orous sheep herding skill.

“This morning, PC Smith and PC Moore responded to reports of loose sheep in Alcester. When they arrived on scene they tried their best to encourage Shaun back into the field but as you can see, the woolly Wally performed a ewe-turn and ran in the opposite direction…

“After some great encouragement and a stern reminder to Shaun that it was long pasture bedtime, he eventually succumbed to PC Moore’s persuasion. Check out her little celebration dance at the end, somewhat akin to a Baaalerina I would say.

“Please keep an eye on our ewetube page for further livestock handling tutorials in future.”



