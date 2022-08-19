Warwickshire Police drink-drive campaign sees Bidford man arrested in Stratford

WARWICKSHIRE Police’s summer drink-drive campaign got under way at the weekend with five drivers arrested on suspicion of being over the drink-drive limit.

One the arrests included a 30-year-old man from Bidford.

The scene of one of the arrests in Walton. Photo: Warwickshire Police (58755313)

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving just before 2am on 13th August in Bishopton Lane, Stratford, when he appeared to drive off at speed from police, over a humpback bridge, and damaged his vehicle.

He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged. He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 2nd September.

The other arrests included:

A 45 year-old man from Coventry, arrested at 10pm on 13th August in Wheelright Lane, Exhall, after officers stopped his blue VW Golf as he had been driving while disqualified and without insurance. He failed a roadside breath test.

A woman, 30, from Nuneaton was arrested at 11pm on 12th August on St Pauls Road, Nuneaton, when officers were called to a collision on Haunchwood Road involving a Fiat Tipo. With the help of the public, police located the driver who was no longer in the vehicle. She was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

A 35 year-old man from Banbury was arrested at 3am on 13th August on suspicion of drink-driving when officers spotted his purple Mazda parked in a layby in Europa Way, Warwick. He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

A 26 year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 3am on 14th August after he crashed his vehicle into a property in Walton Road, Walton, and failed a roadside breath test.