Warwickshire Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Stratford town centre
Published: 12:40, 11 October 2022
| Updated: 12:41, 11 October 2022
Fighting, begging, sleeping rough, drunkenness and drug-taking will be banished from the streets of Stratford, if a new police operation proves successful.
Commencing this week, Operation Recording will see police patrols attending key trouble spots in the town. Anti-social behaviour will be clamped down on, with police promising to use powers of enforcement.