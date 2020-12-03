Warwickshire Police is supporting the National Police Chiefs Council campaign to target those driving under the influence of drink or drugs over the festive period.

Officers are also asking drivers to help support the NHS by not being tempted to drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

Over the two year period 2018 and 2019, drink was cited as a factor in 98 collisions in Warwickshire, resulting in two people losing their lives and many more suffering serious injuries.

The national statistics are even more stark with recent DfT figures showing that in 2018 an estimated 8,680 people were killed or injured when at least one driver was over the drink drive limit.

To put the risk into perspective, if you drive at twice the legal alcohol limit you are at least 30 times more likely to cause a road collision than a driver who hasn't been drinking.

For 2019 there were 19 road traffic collisions where illegal or medicinal drugs, were cited as a causation factor and 2 fatalities. This is compared to 2018 when drugs were a causation factor in 10 road traffic collisions and 2 fatalities. This is a 100% increase in the number of collisions.

The number of arrests for drug driving has also increased. Between April and September 2020, 68 drivers were arrested for drug driving compared to the same period in 2019 when 59 people were arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "Taking drugs will also impair driving skills. Driving whilst under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and can affect driving in numerous ways. Drug drivers can suffer from slower reaction times, erratic and aggressive behaviour, an inability to concentrate properly, nausea, hallucinations, panic attacks, paranoia, tremors or 'the shakes', dizziness and fatigue."

Warwickshire Police is also warning motorists who drink or drug drive, that the chances of being caught are high and are regularly punlicising details of those arrested.

Inspector Jem Mountford said: “With Covid-19, the campaign is even more important this year and all front line officers including Patrol, SNT, Vehicle Crime Teams and OPU will be using police powers to stop and test drivers for drink and drug driving. As well as detecting offenders, officers will be using the opportunity to help educate the public of the dangers of drink and drug driving.

“We will be looking for people at all times of the day and night. Just because you haven’t been out at the pub – drinking at home can still leave you over the limit the next morning and we will certainly be checking drivers then too.”

Officers are also asking the public to provide intelligence about anyone they believe may be drink or drug driving in Warwickshire to police by dialling 101. Reports can also be made anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.