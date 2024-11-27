Warwickshire Police cells put on standby as jails near maximum capacity

By Andy Mitchell, Local Democracy Reporter

POLICE custody cells in Warwickshire are on standby for use as makeshift prison places with jails “near to the maximum capacity”.

Warwickshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe highlighted the prospect during a meeting of the county’s Police & Crime Panel last week.

Overcrowding in jails up and down the country led the government to allow some inmates to leave after completing 40 per cent of their sentences rather than the standard 50 per cent.

Sex offenders, those convicted of domestic abuse or convicts with sentences of four years or more for serious violent offences were not included and it only applies to sentences where prisoners are automatically released after a certain period.

But despite two waves of early releases in September and October this year, Mr Seccombe revealed to the panel of councillors and independent members that convenes to oversee his work that the issue remained a hot topic at a recent gathering of PCCs and chief constables.

“It is still near to the maximum capacity in prisons,” he said.

“Our two custody blocks in Warwickshire are available if needed to house those prisoners who cannot get a place elsewhere.

“I have been at a summit in London of all the PCCs and chief constables and this was discussed in some detail.

“As a police force area, we have certainly offered up our custody cells if it does reach full capacity.”

The first wave of early releases saw national reports of wider problems connected to reoffending, whether those offenders requiring electronic tags had them put on and finding places to stay for those without homes to go to.

In September, Mr Seccombe estimated there would be around 35 to 40 released into Warwickshire across the two stages and his report this time stated the process had gone well.

“Thanks to the diligence of the preparatory work undertaken by Warwickshire Probation and other partners, the impact in Warwickshire has been well managed and communicated to all key criminal justice partners,” it read.