Warwickshire Police ask chancellor for funding rethink as government support falls

THE county’s two most senior policing leaders have called on the chancellor to prioritise policing in the forthcoming Autumn Budget.

Chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith and police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe made the plea after National Audit Office statistics showed Warwickshire has experienced the largest decrease in government police funding per capita in England and Wales, despite having the highest population growth.

Between 2015 and 2024, Warwickshire’s population grew by approximately 12 per cent, but government funding per head fell by 12 per cent.

“This is a clear and urgent signal that the current funding formula is broken,” said Mr Seccombe. “It fails to reflect the real pressures on our force and the needs of our communities.”

Alex Franklin-Smith and Philip Seccombe.

The chancellor is being urged to use the November Budget to allocate additional resources to the Home Office, allowing a review of the police funding formula – something that has not been updated since 2013.

Currently, around half of Warwickshire Police’s budget comes from the local police precept, meaning the funding burden falls on local taxpayers.

He continued: “In the longer term this is unsustainable and we need a fair funding settlement, which properly recognises the increases in population, demand and capabilities that we face. Without this, I am forced each year to ask Warwickshire residents to pay an ever-higher amount from their Council Tax to fund essential services.

“This is fundamentally unfair, particularly when people in other parts of the country pay considerably less, despite already receiving a higher proportion of central government funding.

“I have written to ministers previously to call for a renewed funding formula, as have other police and crime commissioners, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

Mr Franklin-Smith added: “This latest data provides a stark reality of the unfairness in how central government funding has decreased more in Warwickshire than anywhere else. Furthermore, it demonstrates the lack of a level playing field when it comes to policing across England and Wales”.

Details of the police funding settlement for 2026-27 are expected in December.