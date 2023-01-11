Warwickshire Police arrest 100 drivers suspected of drink or drug driving

ONE hundred people were arrested by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of drink or drug driving in a six-week operation during the World Cup and Christmas and new year period.

The operation, which started on 21st November, saw 604 vehicles stopped and 411 breath tests and 72 drug wipes carried out.

Warwickshire Police.

Just over 20 per cent of all drivers tested were arrested, an increase from 16.9 per cent during December 2021, police said.

Out of the 100 drivers, 21 were arrested on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle when under the influence of drink or drugs, 44 were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and 26 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A further nine people were arrested for failing to provide a specimen.

One of the most worrying arrests involved an HGV driver who provided a breath sample of 85 micrograms per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Another driver was stopped by police for doing 103mph and found to be under the influence of cannabis.

Three drivers attempted to get away from officers, following an initial request to stop, and were also found to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

The operation also recovered three stolen vehicles.

Inspector Jem Mountford said “Whilst the results demonstrate a very successful policing operation with all our officers increasing their focus on completing stops resulting in more arrests, sadly they also highlight the poor attitude of some drivers who are still willing to risk the lives of others as well as theirs by getting behind the wheel whilst being intoxicated through drink or drugs.

“For these drivers, we know that being caught and punished is the biggest deterrent and to protect the majority of lawful road users, we will continue to target and remove these drivers from our roads.”