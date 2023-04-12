Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault and robbery that took place at the motorway services near Warwick a couple of weeks before Easter.

The incident happened around 3am on Tuesday 21st March in the car park of the Welcome Break service station on the M40 southbound side between junctions 12 and 13.

A driver was parked up in his lorry when he heard a disturbance and saw four or five men at the back of the truck.

Police have appealed for information. (61743749)

As he went to challenge the group, one of the men is reported to have assaulted him - causing facial injuries and rendering him momentarily unconscious. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The group is understood to have removed a quantity of crates of alcohol from the lorry onto a Mercedes lorry before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone in the area who witnessed the assault or has information that can help with the investigation should contact the police quoting incident 18 of 21 March.