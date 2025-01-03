Warwickshire Police appeal for help to find missing Stratford man

WARWICKSHIRE Police have appealed for help finding a missing 33-year-old from Stratford.

The force referred to the man only as Thomas and said he has been missing since early morning on New Year’s Day (Wednesday).

He was described as a white male, 6ft 3in tall, of a medium build with short, dark hair.

Thomas has been missing since New Year's Day.

He was believed to be driving a brown Mitsubishi ASX with a licence plate beginning with LX66.

Officers urged the public who see Thomas to call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, if you know where Thomas is or could help police locate him, call 101 citing incident 54 of 1st January.



