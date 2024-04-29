Warwickshire Police appeal for help to find missing Stratford teenager Riley Barrett

POLICE are appealing for help to find a Stratford teenager who has been missing since Friday (26th April).

Riley Barrett, 17, is said to have connections to Birmingham and Brentford in London.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall with brown curly hair and a slim build.

Riley Barrett has been missing since Friday.

He was believed to be wearing a black and white Nike tracksuit, white Jordan trainers with green markings, and a grey Nike coat.

Warwickshire Police said: “If you see Riley, contact the police as soon as possible.

“If you have any information about where Riley might be, contact us citing incident 436 of 28th April online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, by phone on 101 or through CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”