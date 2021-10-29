Home   News   Article

Warwickshire Police appeal for help in finding missing Alcester teen

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 13:44, 29 October 2021
 | Updated: 13:51, 29 October 2021

Warwickshire police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager from Alcester.

Jack Stephens, 14. (52750080)
Jack Stephens, 14, was reported as missing from Alcester on Saturday 23rd October.

It is believed that he may still be in Alcester or the surrounding area.

Warwickshire police are concerned for Jack’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or has information regarding his whereabouts, to call 101 as soon as possible.

