Warwickshire Police appeal for help finding missing Stratford man

WARWICKSHIRE Police are appealing for help to find a Stratford man who has been missing since the end of last month.

Officers said they are growing increasingly concerned for 57-year-old Russell Hardy who was reported missing on 29th June.

He was last seen in on Wednesday, 28th June, in Stratford but has not been seen or heard from since.

Russell Hardy.

Police said Russell, who sometimes uses a walking stick or wheelchair to assist him, is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, short greying hair, and has stubble.

He has connections to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Anyone who has seen Russell or knows where he might be can get in contact with police by calling 101 quoting incident number 156 of 29th June.