Warwickshire police and and crime commissioner role scrapped under Labour reforms

WARWICKSHIRE’S police and crime commission role is to be scrapped.

Labour announced today (Thursday) that it was abolishing the roles of PCCs across England and Wales from 2028.

The elected officials were first introduced in 2012 and given responsibility for setting budgets for their police forces and appointing, or sacking, the chief constable.

The role in Warwickshire is currently held by Conservative Philip Seccombe who was first voted into office in 2016 and reelected for a third time last year.

Labour expects to save at least £100 million by removing PCCs, which it said would be used to help fund neighbourhood policing.

The role of overseeing the police will fall to mayors and council leaders.

In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The introduction of police and crime commissioners by the last government was a failed experiment.

“I will introduce new reforms so police are accountable to their local mayoralties or local councils.

“The savings will fund more neighbourhood police on the beat across the country, fighting crime and protecting our communities.”

Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) chairwoman Emily Spurrell said the body was “deeply disappointed by this decision and the lack of engagement with us”.

She warned: “Abolishing PCCs now, without any consultation, as policing faces a crisis of public trust and confidence, and as it is about to be handed a much stronger national centre, risks creating a dangerous accountability vacuum.”

Ms Spurrell, who is also PCC Merseyside, said having directly-elected PCCs has “transformed policing accountability”.