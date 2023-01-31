CONTINGENCY plans are being put in place should fire crews across the county take industrial action.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) revealed on Monday (30th January) that a ballot among its members had returned a result of 88 per cent in favour of going on strike in a dispute over pay. The turnout was 73 per cent.

The union balloted its members through December and January after a 5 per cent pay offer was rejected at the start of November.

No dates have yet been confirmed for strike action. Picture: iStock (62159524)

In the hope of averting strikes, the FBU said, the government has been asked to comeback with a renewed pay offer within 10 days.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “This is an overwhelming vote for strike action against an offer which would mean further significant cuts to real terms wages for firefighters and control room staff. They have already lost at least 12 per cent of the value of their pay since 2010.

“This is an absolute last resort for our members.”

In the meantime, plans are taking shape to provide fire cover for the county.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, the portfolio holder for fire & rescue and community safety Cllr Andy Crump (Con, Southam, Stockton and Napton) said: “We are taking steps to reduce the impact on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) and Warwickshire residents.

“It is highly likely that the ballot will be in favour of strike action. Following that the FBU has to provide us as the fire authority with 14 days’ notice of any strike action. We have a legal duty to provide fire and rescue services at all times including periods of industrial action and we will be providing a robust business continuity plan which will enable us to respond to risk in Warwickshire.”

He added that the Home Office had asked that all fire authorities provide a red, amber, green rating regarding availability.

Cllr Crump explained: “It is anticipated that a proportion of Warwickshire fire and rescue staff will not choose to take part in any industrial action. We are rated amber with 25 to 30 per cent availability.”

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse (Lib Dem, Eastlands) asked if the impending strike could see the Army’s Green Goddesses being dusted down and brought into action but a report from chief fire officer Ben Brook suggested that was unlikely.

The report said: “National discussions are ongoing about potential use of Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA) which would be billed to the relevant fire and rescue service. WFRS has made an assessment of the offer made by the military and has responded indicating the likely support that could be required. This includes fire control operators and drivers working within a crew of firefighters. The military are currently unable to provide this support.

“During time of industrial action, WFRS focus will be on providing the best possible level of service to the communities of Warwickshire. Apart from existing arrangements with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) for service control, WFRS will be unlikely to be able to request any national or local assistance and will be unable to provide any assistance to other fire and rescue services.”

Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Con, Stour and the Vale) told cabinet members: “This report is here to provide confidence that this council is aware of the situation and making necessary and required steps to take it forward.”