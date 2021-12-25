Warwickshire photographer creates stunning tree images to raise money for cancer charity

A FORMER cameraman for the BBC has published a book of his old photographs to raise money for Cancer Research UK – and hopes it will also inspire people to take a walk in the woods.

Barrie Foster, from Temple Grafton, was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and he wanted to find a way to contribute to the charity's work creatively as well as financially.

Some of the images which feature in the book. Photos: Barrie Foster (53666756)

The 73-year-old, who has been a member of the Royal Photography for more than ten years and worked on TV series like Top Gear, decided to self-publish a book to do exactly that.

The Joy of Trees features images of woodland across the local area and England, and so far Barrie has raised more than £4,000 (over £5,000 including gift aids).

"The book features many images taken locally in Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire, including Austy Wood, The Lynches Wood, Batsford Arboretum, Oversley Wood, Binley Wood, Badby Wood and Willersley, but also the Peak District, Cornwall, Wiltshire, Cumbria and Burnham Beeches in Slough," said Barrie.

Some of the images which feature in the book. Photos: Barrie Foster (53666779)

"My father gave me my first camera – a Halina Paulette – aged nine and since then I have not stopped taking photographs, nearly all in the great outdoors. The photographs I've taken in the woods are amongst my favourites.

"I am at my happiest when I am in the company of tress – and tress are good for your health.

"The Japanese call it shinrin yoku – forest bathing. Spending time with tress improves mental and physical wellbeing. I hope the book encourages people to take a walk in the woods."

Barrie added: "I've been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people. Originally I published 20 books, I have now sent out over 100 copies and raised over £4,000 for a much-needed cause.

"Over the course of my professional life I have been fortunate to have had positive feedback on my filming accomplishments, however, this book is probably my proudest achievement."

For more details about how to purchase the book, which costs £30 plus postage and packaging, email barrie.foster@me.com.

Some of the images which feature in the book. Photos: Barrie Foster (53666971)

Purchasers are invited to donate anything beyond the cost of the book to Cancer Research UK.

Barrie Foster. (53666649)