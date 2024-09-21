Warwickshire parents left struggling after school transport ‘nightmare’
Published: 06:00, 21 September 2024
PARENTS are struggling with “nightmare” commutes and anxious children, due to a school transport blunder.
Many are upset and furious at being let down by the council after those eligible for free taxis or bus rides to school weren’t sent their passes in time.
Those whose children have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) pointed out the mayhem is making their youngsters tearful and stressed.