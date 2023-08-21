Warwickshire nursery turns poor Ofsted report into success in just five months

THERE may have been some sleepless nights and a lot of hard work, but it has paid off for Hannah Lewis and the team at Freshfields Nursery who have turned a negative into a positive.

Just five months ago the Clifford Chambers nursery was given an inadequate rating by Ofsted, with inspectors’ concerned about safeguarding issues, such as obstructions in front of fire exits, toilets and nappy changing areas not being entirely clean, and staff training and morale was deemed to be low.

The report, following an inspection in February, was not all negative but it wasn’t a good advert for a well-established nursery.