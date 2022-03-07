Warwickshire mum living in fear for brothers fighting in Ukraine

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

MORE than 1,600 miles away from her homeland, a young mum is beside herself with worry for the family she has left behind in Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal invasion.

Roxanna Sukan lives in south Warwickshire with her daughter, seven. She came here after fleeing an abusive relationship and is now a single mum, and prefers not to share her exact location.

She grew up with her mum, dad and two brothers in a village a 90-minute drive north of Kyiv and near the Dnieper River.

Happier times Roxanna Sakun with a photo of her family taken when she was a child featuring her mother Tatiana and her brothers Andriy and Davyd, both of who have been called up to fight in the Ukranian army.

Before coming to England, where she is a care worker, Roxanna studied English at university in Ukraine, and has not been back to her homeland for six years.

As the war escalates, the 32-year-old is tormented by the fact that she may never see her younger brothers David, 29, and Andrew, 30, again.

“My brothers are with my mum and grandma, 76, at our house. But they want to fight, and I’m extremely worried that they will fight and be killed.

“I just don’t know if my brothers will survive or if I will ever see them again.”

To add to the anxiety of the situation, Roxanna’s father, Iaroslav, who is 55, is stuck in Kyiv. She explained: “He was working there when everyone started to flee but he didn’t get a chance. There is no transport and he has now been stuck for seven days. There is no money – there’s no banks or cash machines. There is some food but it’s very limited. When the bombs started going off he moved to a basement with some others.”

Although Roxanna maintains social media contact, she doesn’t always get through, and she says it isn’t the same as being with her loved ones.

“I’m at a loss to know what to do to help them. I’ve stopped sleeping – I try going to sleep around 3am but it’s fitful and I’m up again at six.

“I don’t know what I can do… I don’t want anything to happen to my family, and I am thinking of all the children. The orphanages and hospitals in Ukraine are shut and babies are being born underground. It is not safe: normal people have been run over by Russian tanks. People have been killed trying to escape in their cars.”

She continued: “I call my dad about five or six times a day – sometimes the connection is lost and we are cut off. The building nearest to him was destroyed which has affected the signal. He is depressed and says he doesn’t want to upset me, so doesn’t always say what’s going on.”

Like many Ukrainians, Roxanna says her family remain defiant in the face of their Russian aggressors.

“My family say that they will never forgive or forget what is happening to them. We are not going to make peace with someone that came to our country and tried to kill us. We will not be Putin’s puppets.

“Putin is modelling himself on Hitler. He knows how to speak and make threats to European countries to get what he wants. I don’t think he will use nuclear weapons but his threats are frightening.”

Roxanna is appreciative of the support she has received from her friends locally, and is keen that people support by donating to collections being shipped to Ukraine.

“My brothers want to fight, but don’t even have bullet-proof jackets.”

Even so Roxanna is hopefully the Ukrainian spirit will win through.

“I believe we will defeat the enemy, we will fight for freedom. Ukraine is a an amazing country – with beautiful women and land, we are rich in everything; our language, sites, music and tradition are beautiful. “Putin wants to erase our history and heritage, to say they were only Russians. I can’t bear to see all this that I love destroyed.

“I am Ukrainian, we will not be destroyed.”