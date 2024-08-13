Warwickshire mum appeals for help finding men after her son was murdered

THE mother of Ben Daly, who was murdered in Leamington last year, has appealed for help to find those responsible for his death.

The 30-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in Ranelagh Terrace, Leamington, on 10th August 2023. Ben was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Police said enquiries are ongoing while Crimestoppers has offered three rewards of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of three men, Kevin Vucini, Brigen Carria and Rrezon Cengu.

Ben’s mum, Dot, said: “Don’t hide these people, they need to pay for what they’ve done so we can get justice for Ben.”

Ben Daley.

She added: “Ben was a fun-loving person; he always liked to be out with his daughter and friends.

“When the police said he had passed away I just didn’t want to believe it. I said he can’t have gone because his daughter’s upstairs waiting for him.

“I try and put it out my head because it hurts so much. I hope he’s going to come back but I know he’s not going to.

“When I go to his grave, I say sorry to him that it’s not been sorted yet. I would like to go there and say to him we got them, and you’ve got justice now.”

Det Supt Teresa McKenna from Warwickshire Police said: “I would like to thank Ben’s family. It’s been traumatic, upsetting and difficult for them.

Ben's mum, Dot.

“Ben’s mother, Dot, is clearly distraught at her loss but throughout this she’s shown immense dignity in her grief. Dot and all of Ben’s family deserve for those responsible for his death to be brought to justice.

“During our investigation we have seized and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, we’ve identified and spoken to numerous witnesses and viewed hours of phone data.

“We’ve been able to trace the movements of those responsible for Ben’s death and we’ve been able to establish what happened on the night.

“Anyone who commits a crime should be held accountable for their actions. Ben was a beloved father, son, and friend to many. His life was ended in a senseless act of violence. His family deserve for those people responsible for his murder to face justice.

“If anyone has information that can help us identify the people responsible for Ben’s death, please get in touch with us or Crimestoppers so we can end the suffering for Ben’s family and ensure these offenders are brought to justice.”

For more information of Crimestoppers and the reward go to - Bounty of £10,000 for each of three men wanted urgently over Warwickshire murder | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)