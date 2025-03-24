Warwickshire mum and daughter swap Mother’s Day to help raise Guide Dog puppies

A BIDFORD mother and her daughter have cancelled Mother’s Day lunch this year, so they can spend the day caring for two litters of guide dog puppies.

Brenda Hill and daughter Jude Bingle, who lives in Coventry, are both breeding dog volunteers for sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

As part of the role, they have guide dog mums, Spring and Jasmin, living with them and who are part of the charity’s breeding programme as well as family pets.

Spring and Jasmin, who are both Labradors, have coincidentally both had litters of nine puppies just a week apart.

A super nap.

Jude, husband Olly and three daughters are experiencing their second litter with Spring.

“Spring had her first litter in December 2023, so we had her four pups with us over Christmas and it was quite an experience. It’s really special seeing the birth happen and seeing the puppies make so many advancements in those first few weeks.

“This time around, she had nine puppies who were born on 8th March.

“The staff at Guide Dogs have been fantastic during both births, talking us through any concerns we’ve had.

“The kids love having the puppies at home and seeing them develop and grow up.

Brenda and Jude with Jasmin and her puppies.

“We couldn’t believe it when Spring and Jasmin, my parents’ guide dog mum, came into season just 10 days apart, meaning they’d have litters at a similar time.

“Normally we’d all be together on Mother’s Day, but it’s a slightly different plan this year – we’ll be sharing puppy photos instead!”

Brenda and her husband Tony decided to volunteer after seeing their daughter with Spring.

“We’ve always had dogs and we thought that having a guide dog mum would be a nice thing to do in our retirement,” said Brenda. “Jasmin gave birth to her first litter on 16th March, and she seemed to know exactly what to do.

“It was quite an emotional experience and a fascinating thing to do. We feel really responsible for the pups and close to them too.

Jude and Spring with her puppies.

“Tony actually caught one puppy who was born in the garden.”

She added: “Normally on Mother’s Day we’d all get together for a meal or go out, but this year will be quiet I think which is fine.

“I’m very interested to see how the puppies get on as they grow up and what they are able to do when they hopefully become guide dogs.”

Leamington-based Guide Dogs is currently urgently recruiting for more breeding dog volunteers. Email volattractcentral@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 781 1444 to find out more.

Sleepy time...

One of Spring's puppies.