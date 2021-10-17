Warwickshire MPs have paid tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess who died after he was stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi described Sir David as a “committed public servant and a close friend and colleague” and that his “thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time”.

In a Tweet he added: “You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many.”

Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western said he was “shocked”, and referring to the 2016 fatal attack on MP Jo Cox, added: “No one should be attacked like this. Has society not learned anything from the Jo Cox tragedy?”

He also described Sir David as “a decent and good man” and conveyed his thoughts to the Amess family.

Sir David Amess. Picture: PA (52303033)

Marcus Jones, Conservative MP for Nuneaton, said on Twitter “I’m in complete shock and disbelief about the sad death of Sir David Amess. An absolute gent and a true parliamentarian. It was a pleasure to serve with him on the Backbench Business Committee, My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to David’s family. RIP Sir David.”

Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire, said: “Sir David was a genuinely nice, kind man who worked so hard for his constituents. This is such a horrendous event and my thoughts are very much with his wife Julia and family at this awful time. It is just so difficult to comprehend.”

The 69-year-old victim, who has been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday on Friday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and held under the Terrorism Act after the Tory veteran was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery in Essex.

The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery.

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

A police spokesman said on Friday: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“We attended and found a man injured.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”

Detectives said they were not looking for any other suspects.