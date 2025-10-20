A YOUNG driver from Leamington Spa has been sent to prison for 10 years and disqualified from driving for five years for killing his girlfriend by dangerous driving.

25-year-old Joshua Bromley of Wackrill Drive, was speeding at around 80mph in heavy rain and under the influence of cannabis when he lost control of his car on the A423 near Marton in November 2022. He had passed his test just ten months earlier.

27-year-old Jessica Lees from Stockton who was the front seat passenger was seriously injured in the collision and later died in hospital.

Speaking after the sentence DS Drew Ballantyne said: "It's been a long investigation period for Jessica’s family who also had to endure a trial as Bromley pleaded not guilty.”

“We hope that Bromley now takes responsibility for what he has done and that other new and inexperienced drivers take the opportunity to learn from this tragic case.”