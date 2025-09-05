CYCLYING took over the streets of Warwickshire today as the Men’s Lloyds Tour of Britain raced through the county.

The event, which was the fourth stage of the 2025 race this year, passed by areas in the south of the county including Wellesbourne, Compton Verney, Wellesbourne and Kineton. The stage got underway up in Atherstone and finished up in Burton Dassett Hills County Park.

Large numbers lined the route and many more people found vantage points on one of the many hills in the country park. Frenchman Romain Grégoire came out on top at the end of the 116.2 mile route, the longest of this year’s Tour of Britain, and the riders were cheered on by the enthusiastic crowd.

Romain Grégoire (Groupama – FDJ) wins stage 4

Grégoire was in second place going into the final stages, but a last minute sprint pushed him ahead of fellow countryman Julian Alaphilippe.

Over at the podium after the race, Grégoire was presented on stage as the current leader of the Tour of Britain by ex-England goalkeeper and keen cyclist Ben Foster.

“It's incredible, I'm really happy with this victory, I knew this climb could be good for me, but it wasn't easy to get the victory, the team did an amazing job throughout the day, and we deserve this, so I'm really happy for me and the team,” Grégoire said at the finish.

Romain Grégoire on stage with ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster

This was a day for Warwickshire to be showcased, and from the atmosphere generated around the finish line - it didn’t disappoint.

The Wellesbourne Wheelers Cycling Club were invited along by organisers as a local club - and chair Chas Hilditch was delighted with the large crowd that had turned out for the race.

He said: “It's interesting to see how organised it is, but it's also overwhelming to see how many people have actually turned up.”

“The organisers have been great at communicating with us, we’ve been put in a great place to be just by the camera when it pans around and the cyclists.”

The final push in Burton Dassett Country Park

The roll out

Romain Grégoire (Groupama – FDJ) wins stage 4

The front group climb through Burton Dassett Country Park




