Warwickshire in lockdown III - what you can and can't do

Children's parks will remain open Picture: PA (43818682)

The Prime Minister has set out further measures as part of a lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the key points from Boris Johnson’s address to the nation:

People will only be allowed to leave their house for limited reasons. Mr Johnson said residents can leave their homes for shopping for necessities such as food and medicine, but only as infrequently as possible.

Exercise will be allowed – preferably limited to once a day – with members of your household or support bubble or one other person from another household, such as if going for a walk or run.

People will be able to go to work if it is impossible to work from home, such as those working in the construction sector or who are critical workers. All others must work from home.

Cleaners and other trades people will still be able to work in people’s homes.

The lockdown is expected to stay in place until the middle of February and police will have enforcement powers

The lockdown comes into force immediately and is expected to go on until the middle of February. The start of the February school half-term is scheduled for the middle of the month.

All schools will move to remote learning. All primary and secondary schools and colleges will move to remote learning, except for the children of keyworkers or vulnerable children.

Early years settings such as nurseries and childminders can remain open, and existing childcare bubbles will be allowed to stay in place.

University students will not be allowed to return to campus and will be expected to study from their current residence. In-person university teaching will only take place for a small number of critical courses.

Churches can stay open. Places of worship can remain open for individual prayers and communal worship, but people should only visit with their household or support bubble.

Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and funerals are allowed with strict limits on attendance.

Shops will close in all areas. All non-essential shops, hairdressers and personal care venues must close. Supermarkets, builders’ merchants and garden centres can stay open.

Restaurants and other hospitality venues can continue delivery or takeaway, but people will not be able to add alcohol to that order.

Those who shield should not go to work.

Those who are clinically vulnerable and who were previously told to shield should stay at home and only leave for medical appointments and exercise. They are advised not to go to work even if they cannot work from home.

Playgrounds will remain open, but outdoor gyms, tennis courts and golf courses must close, and outdoor team sports will not be permitted.