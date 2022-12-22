Warwickshire Hunt's legal battle over police order

WARWICKSHIRE Hunt has vowed to fight a “hasty and extreme” bid by police to prevent hounds and horses from being a nuisance to the public.

Warwickshire Police has served a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on the hunt following claims that its hounds and riders had brought chaos to major roads.

The Herald has been sent video clips where hounds can be seen dodging in front of traffic on the busy A422 near Stratford.

Footage of the 23rd November incident shows drivers having to swerve to avoid the dogs as they ran around on the

50mph road.