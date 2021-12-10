The Warwickshire Hunt has killed a fox during a hunt on Wednesday (8th December).

The incident took place near Stretton-on-Fosse.

Members of West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs filmed the hounds running across roads, and witnessed the huntsman riding down the A44 as the hounds hunted next to it and then the hounds killing the fox near Wolford Wood – near Great Wolford.

The hunt’s whipper-in can be seen bending down and pulling the body of the dead fox away from the pack of hounds before he runs off with it concealing it from view.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said: “We witnessed rampant and blatant hunting from the Warwickshire Hunt on Wednesday. There was no attempt at pretending they were doing anything else.”

Describing the kill as “an accident” a spokesperson for the hunt said: “"While the Warwickshire Hunt were hunting within the law on Wednesday, 8th December an incident occurred.

"It was unfortunately impossible to prevent, and was reported immediately to the police by the hunt, who will assist with any further enquiries.

"The Warwickshire Hunt refutes all claims by extremist groups, who use highly edited, subjective videos to elicit emotional reactions and donations from their followers.”

Hound left behind after hunt in Stretton-on-Fosse (53652242)

The saboteurs hit back: “This was no accident. This fox was deliberately hunted and killed. We’re filming foxes running from the Warwickshire Hunt every week. This isn’t the first time we’ve filmed them killing a fox. How many “accidents” do they expect people to believe they have. Why did they run off with the body in such a guilty manner if they’ve done nothing wrong? It’s sheer arrogance that they can take over busy roads to use them as their own personal playground. Sheer arrogance that they expect people to still believe that this was yet another accident and it’s sheer arrogance that they think they are so above the law that they hunt foxes in front of cameras.”

Meanwhile Warwickshire Police told the Herald on Thursday that no incident had been reported to them by either side.

One of the hounds from the hunt was left behind in Stretton, with villages sharing images of the lost-looking dog, who avoided capture. Apparently she was eventually picked up on Thursday.