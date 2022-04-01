Warwickshire hotel burns a trailer load of furniture

A HOTEL group has said it will dispose of furniture ‘correctly’ after a trailer load of chairs was burned, sending clouds of black smoke across to nearby villages.

Walton Hall attracted anger from around the area after setting fire to the furniture last Thursday (24th March).

Catherine Shephard, a Wellesbourne resident, said she was walking in the grounds of the Mercure Walton Hall Hotel when she saw the black smoke and a man with a trailer full of PVC-lined chairs throwing them onto a raging bonfire.