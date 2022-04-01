Home   News   Article

Warwickshire hotel burns a trailer load of furniture

By David Adamson
Published: 06:00, 01 April 2022

A HOTEL group has said it will dispose of furniture ‘correctly’ after a trailer load of chairs was burned, sending clouds of black smoke across to nearby villages.

A trailer load of chairs taken to be put on a bonfire by a Walton Hall staff member (55795586)

Walton Hall attracted anger from around the area after setting fire to the furniture last Thursday (24th March).

Catherine Shephard, a Wellesbourne resident, said she was walking in the grounds of the Mercure Walton Hall Hotel when she saw the black smoke and a man with a trailer full of PVC-lined chairs throwing them onto a raging bonfire.

